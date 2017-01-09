A man was charged this week for the head-on collision north of Chester that caused three deaths this past October. In October, the man Joseph Knox, was driving a van with one passenger. He was under the influence at the …Read More
Latest Crime News
A woman was arrested on Wednesday for distributing an extremely addictive opiate. The woman, Michelle Barton Rogers, 39, is a resident of Fallen Leaf Lane in Statesville and an employee for the U.S. Postal Service. The substance was a prescription …Read More
A man is being charged this week after leading police on a major chase on I-77. The Charlotte man Trevon Jurell Hampton, 22, was being pulled over by police for speeding. Trooper A.R. McLain attempted to make the traffic stop, …Read More
Last week a man in Gaston County attempted to sell cocaine to undercover investigators, and then ran his car into the police vehicles while trying to get away. Maderkis Deyawn Rollinson, 35, is a convicted felon and sex offender who …Read More
A man is being charged for assaulting his wife and child with a knife last week in Iredell County. Joshua Shane Ireland, 30, was already a convicted felon for numerous other charges including assault, possession of illegal drugs, possession of …Read More
An investigation is underway after a hangar at the Statesville Regional Airport caught fire on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene shortly after 4:00 p.m. and saw smoke billowing from the hangar. They were able to contain …Read More
Name BRYAN, NICKEISHA NICOLA Arrest Type DOB 11/23/1985 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-01-08 00:55:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CRUISE, JUSTIN NATHAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/20/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-01-08 01:21:00 …Read More
Name Anthony, Gary Christopher Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/17/1988 Height 5′ 10" Weight 205.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 1/8/2017 8:49 PM Court Case 168138 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $12,500.00 Name Brandenburg, Nicole Leanne Arrest Type Misdemeanor …Read More
Name Sherrin, Christopher Eric Arrest Date 01/08/2017 Court Case 201700240 Charge Assault On Female (M), Description Sherrin, Christopher Eric (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1160 Pryor Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/8/2017 01:58. Arresting Officer …Read More
Name Dover, Leonard Dale Arrest Date 1/8/2017 2:14:11 PM Court Case 2017-00000150 Charge Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. – 1st offense City State & Zipcode Race & Sex …Read More
On Thursday a student at York Preparatory Academy was charged after staff found a BB gun in his locker. Staff at the school were cleaning lockers during the Christmas break when they came across a backpack in the student’s locker …Read More
Police are now actively searching for a teenager that is missing from the Gastonia area. 14-year-old Jasmine Nichole Spurling was last seen walking near the 4000 block of South York Road, close to the Dollar General. She is thought to …Read More