Shortly after robbing a gas station, the man responsible was caught by police and arrested. According to reports, Karvon Hart, 31, came into the 7-Eleven on West Sugar Creek Road just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. He was armed …Read More
Latest Crime News
Police have arrested and charged a man in connection to the December 2 murder of Jerry Howard Sr. The incident happened at around 11:00 a.m. on Amelia Avenue. Police found Howard on the street suffering from gunshot wounds that had …Read More
An investigation is taking place after a man struck five constructions workers with his vehicle on Tuesday morning. According to reports, Charles Breeding entered the construction zone on north I-77 near the Brookshire Freeway exit early Tuesday morning, and was …Read More
A woman was recently found guilty in a hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of 21-month-old Riley Ann Bradley. Donna Jan Hayes from Gastonia, who was arrested at the beginning of January in connection with the hit-and-run that occurred …Read More
On Monday morning police arrived at a park in Matthews to respond to a call made about a suspicious person sleeping on a park bench. Police approached the man and spoke with him in the park, and after doing so …Read More
A mother who had been hiding since December 2015 with her 5-year-old daughter came out of hiding and turned herself in on Monday. Kristy Brooks, 35, had taken her daughter Autumn Raine Newberry-Rape and kept her out of the public …Read More
An August car chase in northeast Charlotte between a man and a State Trooper that ended in a fatal shooting has been evaluated. The District Attorney’s Office have decided to not file charges against Trooper Jermaine Saunders. The chase began after …Read More
The bodies of seven dogs were found this week amidst the bushes and trees alongside Morgan Academy Road in Union County. All seven of the dogs appear to have been shot to death, and all had broken necks. Police are now …Read More