Latest Crime News

Man Charged for Wreck that Killed Three
January 9, 2017

A man was charged this week for the head-on collision north of Chester that caused three deaths this past October. In October, the man Joseph Knox, was driving a van with one passenger. He was under the influence at the …Read More

Mail Carrier Arrested for Selling Opiates
January 9, 2017

A woman was arrested on Wednesday for distributing an extremely addictive opiate. The woman, Michelle Barton Rogers, 39, is a resident of Fallen Leaf Lane in Statesville and an employee for the U.S. Postal Service. The substance was a prescription …Read More

High Speed Chase Ends in Arrest
January 9, 2017

A man is being charged this week after leading police on a major chase on I-77. The Charlotte man Trevon Jurell Hampton, 22, was being pulled over by police for speeding. Trooper A.R. McLain attempted to make the traffic stop, …Read More

Man Sells Cocaine to Undercover Officers, Crashes into Cop Cars
January 9, 2017

Last week a man in Gaston County attempted to sell cocaine to undercover investigators, and then ran his car into the police vehicles while trying to get away. Maderkis Deyawn Rollinson, 35, is a convicted felon and sex offender who …Read More

Man Assaults Wife and Child With Knife
January 9, 2017

A man is being charged for assaulting his wife and child with a knife last week in Iredell County. Joshua Shane Ireland, 30, was already a convicted felon for numerous other charges including assault, possession of illegal drugs, possession of …Read More

Investigations Take Place After Airport Fire
January 8, 2017

An investigation is underway after a hangar at the Statesville Regional Airport caught fire on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene shortly after 4:00 p.m. and saw smoke billowing from the hangar. They were able to contain …Read More

Mecklenburg County Arrests and Mugshots 01-08-2017
January 8, 2017

Name BRYAN, NICKEISHA NICOLA Arrest Type DOB 11/23/1985 Height . Weight Arrest Date Time 2017-01-08 00:55:00 Court Case Charge Description Bond Amount Name CRUISE, JUSTIN NATHAN Arrest Type Traffic DOB 12/20/1990 Height 5.11 Weight 190 Arrest Date Time 2017-01-08 01:21:00 …Read More

Gaston County Arrests and Mugshots 01-08-2017
January 8, 2017

Name Anthony, Gary Christopher Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/17/1988 Height 5′ 10" Weight 205.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 1/8/2017 8:49 PM Court Case 168138 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $12,500.00 Name Brandenburg, Nicole Leanne Arrest Type Misdemeanor …Read More

Union County Arrests and Mugshots 01-08-2017
January 8, 2017

Name Sherrin, Christopher Eric Arrest Date 01/08/2017 Court Case 201700240 Charge Assault On Female (M), Description Sherrin, Christopher Eric (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1160 Pryor Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/8/2017 01:58. Arresting Officer …Read More

York County Arrests and Mugshots 01-08-2017
January 8, 2017

Name Dover, Leonard Dale Arrest Date 1/8/2017 2:14:11 PM Court Case 2017-00000150 Charge Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. – 1st offense City State & Zipcode Race & Sex …Read More

Rock Hill Student Charged After Having BB Gun in Locker
January 7, 2017

On Thursday a student at York Preparatory Academy was charged after staff found a BB gun in his locker. Staff at the school were cleaning lockers during the Christmas break when they came across a backpack in the student’s locker …Read More

Missing Teen in Gaston County, Warrant for Man’s Arrest
January 7, 2017

Police are now actively searching for a teenager that is missing from the Gastonia area. 14-year-old Jasmine Nichole Spurling was last seen walking near the 4000 block of South York Road, close to the Dollar General. She is thought to …Read More

