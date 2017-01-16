Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Sunday night in northeast Charlotte. The incident happened in the 6700 block of North Tyron Street. Police found the first victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound and transferred …Read More
Latest Crime News
A fire that was started in a car on Sunday morning spread to a mobile home. The car appeared to have been set on fire deliberately at around 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The flames then spread to the mobile home …Read More
A 28-year-old man was shot by a club owner after a fight broke out in a club in Rock Hill. According to sources, a fight had broken out at the Hideaway Club on Baskins Road between the victim and several …Read More
Name CASTELLANO, ANTHONY RON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/18/1994 Height 6.0 Weight 185 Arrest Date Time 2017-01-15 00:15:00 Court Case 5902015245601 Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ Bond Amount 1000.00 Name DOLNIAK, ANDRA CAITLIN Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB …Read More
Name Burgan, Suzanna Dawn Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/18/1984 Height 5′ 3" Weight 180.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 1/15/2017 3:55 PM Court Case 206836 Charge Description Break/ Enter Bond Amount $0.00 Name Cabe, Christpoher Travis Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 3/25/1983 …Read More
Name Ivey, Jalen Jaquay Arrest Date 01/15/2017 Court Case Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), Description Ivey, Jalen Jaquay (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched …Read More
Name Susigan, Alyssa Hannah Arrest Date 1/15/2017 11:40:55 PM Court Case 2017-00000317 Charge Commitment City CLOVER State & Zipcode South Carolina 29710 Race & Sex White Female DOB 9/30/1986 Age 30 Height 5 ft 3 inches Weight 117.0 lbs. Name …Read More
A recent wedding ruckus in Florida probably has the newlyweds wishing they had served sparkling grape juice instead of alcohol, and a bride and her maid of honor are no longer friends after what can only be described as a …Read More
In irrefutable proof that the customer is not always right, a man faces charges for throwing a drink through the drive-thru window in Rock Hill on Thursday. Rock Hill Police were called to the McDonald’s on East Main Street before …Read More
Police are now investigating the seventh homicide of the year in Charlotte. The incident happened at 4:32 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The victim of the shooting was Thomas Louis Beatty Jr, age 52. Police say that he was found outside of …Read More
Name HALLMAN, RICCO ANTWON Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 11/5/1990 Height 5.8 Weight 140 Arrest Date Time 2017-01-14 01:30:00 Court Case 5902016018721 Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL Bond Amount 500.00 Name JOHNSON, BRYAN XAVIER Arrest Type Felony DOB 3/21/1986 Height …Read More
Name Anderson, Steven Eugene Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/8/1968 Height 5′ 6" Weight 160.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 1/14/2017 2:54 AM Court Case 42119 Charge Description Trespass, 2nd Degree Bond Amount $3,000.00 Name Armstrong, Charles Eugene Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB …Read More