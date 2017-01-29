Two people were injured and one person was arrested after a shooting in northeast Charlotte. Police arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. According to reports, a fight broke out between three …Read More
Latest Crime News
Everyone loves pizza, but a man in Pennsylvania went a little too far this week in his determination to get his hands on a tasty slice of pie. In an ironic twist, the pizza thief’s last name is “Cheese.” Sheldon …Read More
Police are investigating after two people were shot in a Harris Teeter parking lot in Charlotte on Friday. The Harris Teeter was located in the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive. According to reports, the two victims were shot there, and …Read More
A body has been found in Union County. The body was found on Saturday morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. by someone who was walking in the area. The person then called police who came to the scene shortly after receiving the …Read More
Name POSADAS, BRYANT ROANY Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/7/1986 Height 6.0 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2017-01-28 00:30:00 Court Case 5902016228217 Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT Bond Amount 1000.00 Name BILBREY, TERRENCE TERRELL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/17/1970 Height 6.2 Weight …Read More
Name Abernathy, Darrin Scott Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/7/1994 Height 5′ 6" Weight 160.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 1/28/2017 9:44 PM Court Case 288597 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $2,500.00 Name Alexander, Christina Lynn Arrest Type Felony …Read More
Name Grogan, Joyce Ann Arrest Date 01/28/2017 Court Case 201700615 Charge Simple Assault (M), Description Grogan, Joyce Ann (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2833 Hopeton Ct, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2017 01:55. Arresting Officer Sykes, T …Read More
Name Mayberry, James Truman Arrest Date 1/28/2017 11:44:24 PM Court Case 2017-00000630 Charge Dui/Driving Under The Influence, .16 or Higher 1st Offense City Fort Mill State & Zipcode South Carolina 29707 Race & Sex White Male DOB 9/6/1973 Age 43 …Read More
A Mooresville couple was arrested this week on charges of child abuse to their 10-month-old son, as well as drug charges. Police had begun investigations in November following suspicions of illegal drug possession. Suspicions were later confirmed after drugs were …Read More
A local substitute teacher was arrested this week for sexually assaulting an elementary school student. On January 11, police were called to Merry Oaks Elementary School after a student had reported being touched inappropriately on multiple occasions by her long-term …Read More
Homicide investigations are taking place after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in northeast Charlotte. The man, who has not yet been identified, was found in a parked car in the 8700 block of Mallard Creek Road with …Read More
A man is dead after being involved in a hit-and-run and pulling a gun on a officer on Thursday. According to reports, an undercover officer was driving an unmarked car when he was involved in a hit and run with …Read More