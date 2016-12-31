The Gaston Gazette has been revisiting unsolved homicide cases that are more than five years old where a suspect wasn’t identified, the Gastonia Police Department’s website said. The intent is to see if there has been any new information collected over …Read More
Latest Crime News
A man in Wyoming dubbed the “PB&J Burglar” was connected to at least six burglaries after a half-eaten sandwich was found Zachary Munoz, 26, reportedly left the sandwich behind during a burglary on Sept. 2 at 4 Rivers Equipment in East …Read More
Four teenagers were arrested on Friday after a string of armed vehicle theft. Kevin Irigoyen, age 18, Luis Rivera, age 17, Douglas Ramirez, age 16, and Steven Batista, age 16, were all arrested after committing 10 crimes. The carjackings all took place …Read More
An arrest has been made of suspect Humberto Alvarez Mendoza. The man is a key suspect in the murder of Charlotte woman Nia Hantzopoulos. He was arrested Friday after police had been searching for him for several days. The search …Read More
Name IRIGOYEN, KEVIN EZEKIEL Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 9/11/1998 Height 6.1 Weight 150 Arrest Date Time 2016-12-31 00:36:00 Court Case 5902016238174 Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS Bond Amount 500.00 Name DECHAMPS, JOSHUA ISAIAH Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/9/1993 Height 5.8 Weight …Read More
Name Arrant, Anna Elizabeth Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/20/1985 Height 5′ 2" Weight 110.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 12/31/2016 5:46 AM Court Case 311064 Charge Description Assault, Simple Bond Amount $0.00 Name Askew, David Patrick Senior Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB …Read More
Name Montgomery, Billy Arrest Date 12/31/2016 Court Case 201609233 Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F), Description Montgomery, Billy (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 800 W Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2016 00:28. Arresting Officer Furr, …Read More
Name Berryhill, Thomas William Arrest Date 12/31/2016 11:23:53 PM Court Case 2016-00008386 Charge Dui/Driving Under The Influence, less than .10, 3rd offense City FORT MILL State & Zipcode South Carolina 29708 Race & Sex White Male DOB 9/26/1959 Age 57 …Read More
The number of people sentenced to death this year in the United States is the lowest we’ve seen in decades, according to a Death Penalty Information Center report. Death Penalty Information Center is a non-profit group that tracks capital punishment issues …Read More
In the past month, there has been an influx of vehicle break-ins at upper end apartments in South Charlotte. Police have been trying to get to the bottom of who is doing the break-ins. More than a dozen cars have …Read More
Employees of a Harris Teeter in Union County were shocked when two of their co-workers were attacked by a pair of customers. The attack happened just after 10:00 in the evening on Tuesday night. Workers said that two young people, …Read More
A University of Arkansas football player was accused of shoplifting from the SouthPark mall’s Belk store and suspended from the Belk Bowl on Thursday. Senior tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has been charged with shoplifting by concealment. He was released. Sprinkle has …Read More