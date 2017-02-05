A student from Davidson College in Mecklenburg County was recently charged with with sexual battery. The student, George Coleman, 20, was arrested and put under $5,000 bond on Thursday. According to police, a female student had reported being sexually assaulted …Read More
Latest Crime News
Two employees of a New Hampshire Burger King were arrested this week after selling marijuana to buyers in a drive-through. The two employees, Garrett Norris, 20, and Meagan Dearborn, 19, were arrested after selling marijuana to an undercover officer. According …Read More
A single shot was fired at a Lynx light rail train in Charlotte on Friday. The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 p.m. near the Interstate 485 station. The shot, which was fired toward the train, appears to have been shot …Read More
A routine traffic stop transformed into a car chase and a shooting on Saturday morning. According to reports, an officer had tried to pull over a driver for driving suspiciously and dangerously. The driver was failing to use headlights, and …Read More
Name CLAYTON, NATHANIEL TIMOTHY Arrest Type Infraction DOB 6/2/1988 Height 5.5 Weight 160 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-04 00:33:00 Court Case 6302016706973 Charge Description SPEEDING Bond Amount 500.00 Name ALLEN, CHUKWUYELU JAY-AR Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/4/1982 Height 5.10 Weight 150 …Read More
Name Bolen, Ashley Danielle Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/24/1985 Height 5′ 2" Weight 115.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 2/4/2017 9:06 PM Court Case 122061 Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor Bond Amount $17,500.00 Name Brittain, Amy Michelle Arrest Type Traffic …Read More
Name Capuano, Mitchell Dean Arrest Date 02/04/2017 Court Case 201701094 Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), Description Capuano, Mitchell Dean (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and …Read More
Name Davis, Jejuan Montrell Arrest Date 2/4/2017 11:37:05 PM Court Case 2017-00000818 Charge Commitment City ROCK HILL State & Zipcode South Carolina 29732 Race & Sex Black Male DOB 12/16/1997 Age 19 Height 5 ft 8 inches Weight 180.0 lbs. …Read More
A recent spike in the number of businesses robbed in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties this week has law enforcement working overtime to try to track down suspects. Multiple robberies have been reported in the past week in Mecklenburg County, Gaston …Read More
Police in Gaston County are now posting signs all over the community to remind residents of the county to lock their vehicles when they park them. The new tactic came simultaneously with the arrest of a man caught on surveillance …Read More
A workplace accident late Thursday night resulted in the death of one worker. Reports say that the accident took place in a construction zone. At approximately 5:30 p.m., a large item within the construction site fell on top of a …Read More
A drunk driver struck a power pole early Friday morning. Reports say that the driver was driving near the intersection of Pecan Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue in Elizabeth at around 12:30 a.m. when they lost control of their vehicle, drove …Read More