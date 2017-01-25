A Rock Hill woman was charged this week for selling drugs from her home. Arleshia Ze’Kiya Knox, 21, was selling crack cocaine as well as marijuana and other drugs. In her possession was found 0.2 grams of crack, 18.9 grams …Read More
Forensic Artists and witnesses came together this week to create a sketch of the man they believe to be a key suspect in the murder of an 80-year-old Statesville man this month. The body of Hugh Lee Moose, an elderly
A 24-year-old woman was assaulted while walking down the street on Monday night. The attack happened at around 6:30 p.m. Reports say that a man dressed in dark clothing came up to the woman and threw her to the ground.
One man has been arrested in connection with the eight robberies that took place this January as well as six others dating all the way back to July. Most of these robberies took place at fast food restaurants with one
Name MCCALLUM, LARRY ROBERT Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 1/14/1980 Height 5.9 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-01-25 00:04:00 Court Case 5902017203041 Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS Bond Amount 250.00 Name RAINEY, ITEASHA Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 7/2/1980 Height 5.6 Weight
Name Beverly, Robert Lee Arrest Type Felony DOB 12/10/1987 Height 5′ 7" Weight 175.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 1/25/2017 2:22 PM Court Case 167914 Charge Description Probation Violation Bond Amount $100,000.00 Name Canup, Candice Moise Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 6/29/1986
Name Parker, Rodney Dwayne Arrest Date 01/25/2017 Court Case Charge Writ (M), Description Parker, Rodney Dwayne (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), [Missing Address], on 1/25/2017 01:20. Arresting Officer Barnes, C F Name Whichard, Cara Mishae Arrest Date
A 10-year-old child was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Charlotte. Police were called to the scene after they received a calling saying that a child had been struck. When they arrived at the scene they found the child
Police have arrested and charged four people with a robbery that happened in Rock Hill in early January. Police were called to Kuykendal Street on January 10 shortly after 4:00 in the morning. The victim was an 18-year-old man who
A Rock Hill teen was raped at knifepoint by her mother's boyfriend. Troy Cornelius Garrett, 38, had been living with the girl and her mother for a few months. Police say that Garrett held the 16-year-old girl against her will,
A man from Rock Hill is most likely going to get 30 years in prison after shooting and killing a man. In 2015, angry after being knocked out with a brick during a fight, Quinteris Miller shot at a house