A recent spike in the number of businesses robbed in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties this week has law enforcement working overtime to try to track down suspects. Multiple robberies have been reported in the past week in Mecklenburg County, Gaston …Read More
Latest Crime News
Police in Gaston County are now posting signs all over the community to remind residents of the county to lock their vehicles when they park them. The new tactic came simultaneously with the arrest of a man caught on surveillance …Read More
A workplace accident late Thursday night resulted in the death of one worker. Reports say that the accident took place in a construction zone. At approximately 5:30 p.m., a large item within the construction site fell on top of a …Read More
A drunk driver struck a power pole early Friday morning. Reports say that the driver was driving near the intersection of Pecan Avenue and Chesterfield Avenue in Elizabeth at around 12:30 a.m. when they lost control of their vehicle, drove …Read More
A man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 6-year-old child died Wednesday night following a car accident that occurred on Friday night. The man, Olivin Manuel Tejada-Salguero, 28, who was a friend of the family, was driving a 2005 Ford …Read More
Myers Park High School was recently the scene of a fight that included nine students. The fight took place on Monday between nine 15 and 16-year olds. Six of the students were female, and three were male. The fight began …Read More
Police have recently released video surveillance photos of two suspects that are wanted in connection to recent robberies in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. The first is a man who is the suspect in an attempted robbery at a Food Mart on …Read More
Police are now looking for a second man that they believe could be connected to the murder of Shenika Monique Simpson. Simpson was stabbed to death on January 3 shortly before 2:00 a.m. Police were called to the scene in …Read More
Name EFEKORO, OFORIATA Arrest Type Infraction DOB 9/3/1984 Height 5.10 Weight 180 Arrest Date Time 2017-02-02 01:52:00 Court Case 802016703353 Charge Description FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER Bond Amount 500.00 Name SEARLS, PORSCHE MONIQUE Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 2/22/1986 Height …Read More
Name Alexander, Billy Don Junior Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/13/1959 Height 6′ 4" Weight 225.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 2/2/2017 12:15 AM Court Case 251179 Charge Description Failure to Comply Bond Amount $0.00 Name Alford, Jonathan Scott Arrest Type Felony …Read More
Name Jackson, Nathaniel Walter Arrest Date 02/02/2017 Court Case 201701027 Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), Description Jackson, Nathaniel Walter (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), …Read More
Name Jackson, Zachery Payne Arrest Date 2/2/2017 11:30:39 PM Court Case 2017-00000766 Charge Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree City CLOVER State & Zipcode South Carolina 29710 Race & Sex White Male DOB 5/27/1994 Age 22 Height 6 ft 6 …Read More