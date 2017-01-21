A man was caught on camera stealing a snake by hiding it in his pants. After the owner of a pet shop in Portland, Oregon, discovered one of their snakes, a black pastel bull python, was missing, they immediately went …Read More
Latest Crime News
Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in northeast Charlotte. According to reports, a man was attempting to pump gas at a station located in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road. A man …Read More
A woman fatally shot an intruder who had forced his way into her home in southwest Charlotte on Friday. Kim Badger says that she saw a man try to break into a neighbor’s house and confronted the man. However, he …Read More
A mother was charged on Thursday with the death of her 3-month-old infant son. Police responded to a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday saying that an infant was unresponsive. Upon arriving at the scene, which was in the …Read More
Police are asking for help after a man robbed a Continental Inn on Sunday. The Continental Inn is located on Sugar Creek Road. A man entered the inn on Sunday, holding a gun. He approached workers and demanded that they …Read More
Three of four suspects wanted for forging a prescription were caught by police on Wednesday. On Wednesday evening, police responded to a call at a local Walgreens in the 9400 block of Holly-Huntersville Road after four people had allegedly tried …Read More
A man was charged with a DWI after driving into a police cruiser on Friday. The man, Lance Owens, age 25, was driving while under the influence just after 12:00 a.m. on Friday morning. At the intersection of Tyvola Road …Read More
Name JONES, JULIAN ALEXANDER Arrest Type Felony DOB 6/19/1993 Height 6.2 Weight 200 Arrest Date Time 2017-01-20 03:23:00 Court Case 5902014235336 Charge Description PWISD COCAINE Bond Amount 25000.00 Name OWENS, LANCE LEE Arrest Type Traffic DOB 1/20/1992 Height 6.0 Weight …Read More
Name Austin, Justin Frank Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 12/31/1989 Height 6′ 0" Weight 290.0 lbs Arrest Date Time 1/20/2017 12:30 AM Court Case 172199 Charge Description Assault, Female Bond Amount $0.00 Name Beam, Tiffany Nicole Arrest Type Misdemeanor DOB 4/23/1990 …Read More
Name Rape, David Ney Arrest Date 01/20/2017 Court Case Charge Probation Violation (M), Description Rape, David Ney (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 5305 State Line Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/20/2017 00:01. Arresting Officer Sailer, J …Read More
Name Johnson, Robert Arrest Date 1/20/2017 10:54:05 PM Court Case 2017-00000452 Charge Commitment City CATAWBA State & Zipcode South Carolina 29704 Race & Sex White Male DOB 7/31/1980 Age 36 Height 5 ft 5 inches Weight 150.0 lbs. Name Acosta-Granados, …Read More
Two suspects have been identified in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday in Mooresville. The two suspects are Jeremiah Nathaniel White, age 21, who is from Mooresville, and Nicholas Pyaz Tucker, age 27, who is from Statesville. The incident …Read More