1-year-old Injured in Hit-and-Run, Man Arrested

A man has been arrested after striking a 1-year-old boy with his car and then fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred on Friday night at the intersection of Catherine Simmons Avenue and Augusta Street in north Charlotte. According to police, a suspect, for reasosn as yet unknown to police, turned right onto Augusta and then lost control of the vehicle, colliding with another car, jumping onto the curb, and colliding with a home. A 1-year-old little boy was playing outside the home at the time, and was struck by the out of control vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene.

The child was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

Police later identified the suspect as Keith F. Rivera and arrested him, charging him with felony hit and run involving a child.