100 Person Brawl at Rock Hill Night Club

Police were called to the scene of a 100 person fight at a night club in Rock Hill.

The fight broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. They found between 80 and 100 people in the middle of an active brawl in the parking lot.

According to reports, the fight had begun inside the night club, and later moved to the parking lot. During the incident, one man pulled out a gun. The man, Patrick Demond Hope Seibles, 24, attempted to flee the scene after someone shouted that he had a gun, but he was stopped by security.

After police spoke with witnesses and security guards, they charged him with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Police later found the pistol hidden underneath a garbage dumpster outside the club.