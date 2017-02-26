100 Shots Targetting Young Dolph Fired in Uptown Charlotte

Police reported that on Saturday night, approximately 100 shots were heard being fired in Uptown Charlotte.

Although the shooting took place during the time that Charlotte was hosting the CIAA tournament, it is now believed that the shooting had nothing to do with the events taking place at the tournament. Instead, it is now believed that the shootings centered around two feuding rappers. Reports indicate that one of the rappers,Young Dolph, who is said to be fighting with Yo Gotti, was targeted by gangsters who released round after round towards the vehicle that housed the famous musician. Although the SUV was hit, no one inside was injured, nor were there any other injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Many people, however, were frightened and inconvenienced. Reports of witnesses having to hide to avoid the gunfire cropped up after the incident, as well as accounts from vendors for CIAA who saw losses in their sales because of the shooting.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street. Several vehicles and buildings were damaged as a result of the bullets.

Investigators are now picking over the scene in an attempt to apprehend the suspects of the violence. They say that over the past three years they have had their hands full during the CIAA tournament. Gun violence, as well as other violence, has been a trend during this weekend. In 2016, three men were arrested for firing their guns over and over towards a pair of cars near a hotel in uptown Charlotte. The previous year, one woman was shot, and two were stabbed during the course of the weekend.

In this most recent of incidents, no arrests have yet been made, and extensive investigations are still in progress.