11-Year-Old Girl Safe After Attempted Kidnapping

An 11-year-old girl is safe after an attempted kidnapping in Charlotte.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at the Southern Christmas show in southeast Charlotte on Saturday night. Two suspects, one male and one female, were involved in the attempt, both of whom were described as being “possibly of middle eastern descent,” by witnesses.

Witnesses to the incident saw the 11-year-old girl with her family be approached by a male suspect who tried to lead her away from her family. The witnesses approached the male suspect, prompting him to drop the child’s arm and run away.

The male suspect was wearing a blue shirt and a red beanie, is approximately 5’8”, and weights between 150 and 170 pounds.

The female suspect was pushing a stroller at the time of the incident.

The 11-year-old child suffered no injuries as a result of the crime.

No arrests have been made, and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.