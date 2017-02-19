Charlotte Man Arrested for Dealing Heroin From His Car

A Charlotte man was arrested this week for dealing heroin from his vehicle.

The suspect is 34-year-old Jeremiah Rushawn Chaney who lives on Two Moons Drive in Charlotte. Chaney’s 2007 Dodge Charger was the site where he sold drugs from on Friday. Police arrested Chaney on Saturday and found 4 grams of heroin in his vehicle along with 1 gram of marijuana. He was taken to Gaston County Jail where he was put on $125,000 bond.

Chaney has been charged with felony of possession with intent to sell, felony manufacturing or distributing heroin, felony trafficking heroin, felony maintaining a vehicle to sell drugs, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.