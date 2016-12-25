12 Charged Following Lincoln County Undercover Drug Operation

December 25, 2016

CIC Default Crime Scene TapeThe county sheriff’s office said on Saturday that a dozen people were charged with drug offense in Lincoln County after a six-month-long undercover operation.

Street-level dealers of prescription pills and methamphetamine were targeted by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit.

The following are facing several drug charges:

  • Jerry Vancise Jr., 40, of Vale
  • Douglas “Wayneo” Cobb, 50, formerly of Lincolnton
  • Crystal Hart, 45, of Lincolnton
  • James Merriam, 39, of Crouse
  • Brandon Shronce, 33, no address given
  • Sharon Hart, 44, of Lincolnton
  • Donald Gaul, 52, of Lincoln County
  • Justin Williams, 28, of Lincolnton
  • Bobby Smith, 39, of Lincolnton
  • Sandra Gaul, 46, of Lincoln County

The sheriff’s office said two people have still not been located: Kendra McCombs, 27, of Lincolnton, and Steven Leatherman, 32, Lincolnton. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

