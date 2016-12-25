12 Charged Following Lincoln County Undercover Drug Operation

The county sheriff’s office said on Saturday that a dozen people were charged with drug offense in Lincoln County after a six-month-long undercover operation.

Street-level dealers of prescription pills and methamphetamine were targeted by the sheriff’s office narcotics unit.

The following are facing several drug charges:

Jerry Vancise Jr., 40, of Vale

Douglas “Wayneo” Cobb, 50, formerly of Lincolnton

Crystal Hart, 45, of Lincolnton

James Merriam, 39, of Crouse

Brandon Shronce, 33, no address given

Sharon Hart, 44, of Lincolnton

Donald Gaul, 52, of Lincoln County

Justin Williams, 28, of Lincolnton

Bobby Smith, 39, of Lincolnton

Sandra Gaul, 46, of Lincoln County

The sheriff’s office said two people have still not been located: Kendra McCombs, 27, of Lincolnton, and Steven Leatherman, 32, Lincolnton. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.