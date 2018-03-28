12-Year-Old Injured in East Charlotte Shooting

A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that took place overnight in east Charlotte.

The child was inside an apartment in the 1700 block of Eastcrest Drive just off Central Avenue. He was inside his own bedroom listening to music in bed at around 10:00 p.m. when a shot was fired into his bedroom, striking him on the arm. The bullet struck an artery, and when police arrived, he was losing consciousness from blood loss.

Five other family members were in the home at the time, but no one else was injured. Police arrived on the scene and applied a tourniquet to the child’s arm while they waited for medical personnel to arrive.

The 12-year-old was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. The child is expected to survive, in part because of the tourniquet he received.

Police were investigating the area throughout the night and into Wednesday morning in an attempt to discover who committed the crime. The shot was fired by someone outside the apartment, but detectives do not know yet if the house was targeted, or if this was a random attack. No arrests have been made.

Officers ask anyone with information on the attack to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.