13-Year-Old Charged After Threatening Teacher With Knife

A 13-year-old girl was charged after threatening a teacher with a knife in Cabarrus County.

The incident occurred at Northwest Cabarrus Middle school. Officers arrived at the school on Friday after the student had gotten into an argument with a teacher, and pulled out a knife to threaten them.

According to reports, the girl was still pulling a knife on the teacher when another teacher heard the conflict and ran into the room to help. They were able to get the knife away from the child. A school resource officer was on the scene shortly afterwards.

The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated the incident.

Police also found a .25 caliber handgun in the girl’s backpack along with ammunition. The girl did not have the bag on the scene with her during the attack.

After searching the girl’s home, police found three shotguns and three handguns on the property. Police reported that the parents were cooperative with the investigation.

Following the incident, the student’s parents were charged with failure to secure firearms with a minor. The girl was charged with a felony count of bringing a firearm onto school grounds, and felony assault on a school or government official.

In addition to her charges, authorities are looking to schedule her for mental health evaluation.