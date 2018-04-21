13-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Accident in Northeast Charlotte

A 13-year-old pedestrian was killed in an accident that occurred in northeast Charlotte.

Police reported that the accident occurred on Friday night at 5:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of North Tyron Street near the intersection of Orr Road. According to these reports, the female child had been standing in the median near the crosswalk, and stepped into the lane.

A 2000 Honda Civic was driving in the lane at the time, and struck the child. The teen was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, but passed away shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police say that the vehicle did have a green light at the time of the incident, and speed and alcohol were not factors in the accident.

The girl has not been identified, and it is unknown whether there are any charges in the case.