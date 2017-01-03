14 Year Old Boy Shot in East Charlotte

A teen was shot in East Charlotte and sustained serious injuries on Monday night.

The incident happened at approximately 10:00 pm close to a 7-11 gas station on Eastway Drive and E Sugar Creek Road. Police were called to the scene, and taped off the whole area around the gas station which included the car that the boy had been riding in.

According to police, the teen, who was in the area visiting family for the holidays, was in the car when the shooting happened. The perpetrator shot out the back window of the car and injured the boy in the process. Police do not yet know if the boy was targeted, or if this was simply a random attack. The shooting happened at the 2200 block of Finchley Drive. Afterwards he was driven to 900 Eastway Drive and into the parking lot of a 7-11 for help. No one else in the car was injured.

The victim was rushed to the hospital while the police remained behind to investigate the scene of the crime. His current condition is not yet known, although the wounds have been acknowledged to be life-threatening. Police have also not released his identity.

As of right now, it is unknown whether anyone has been apprehended for the crime.

If anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious or out of place, they are asked to contact local police or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.