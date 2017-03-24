14-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Two Peers

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by two peers while at her school in Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Whitewater Middle School located on Running Rapids Road. The victim was attacked by two boys who also attended the same school.

Police immediately became involved after the assault was reported to Principal Beth Thompson. Neither police nor individuals at the school were able to give details regarding the time and location of the assault as investigations are still taking place.

Thompson messaged parents to notify them of the situation, and to assure them that the school and CMPD were doing everything possible to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack. CMPD also stated that members of the Crimes Against Children Unit from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are also involved in the case, and are reported to be working through the juvenile court process with the two suspects.