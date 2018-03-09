15-Year-Old Charged with “Peeping Tom” in Local High School

A 15-year-old student has been charged after peeping on a classmate in the bathroom of a local high school.

The incident occurred at vance High School, according to police. Reports indicated that an 18-year-old, who is a senior at the same high school, was using the restroom when he looked up and saw another student filming him with his cell phone over the stall.

The victim contacted authorities who began investigating the case. The accused student was identified, but his identify has not been released. Police also discovered that, in addition to filming the victim, he showed the video to several other students.

The 15-year-old has been charged with a Class A1 misdemeanor “peeping Tom” charge, which, if he is convicted, could land the teenager in jail for 150 days.