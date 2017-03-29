15-Year-Old Goes Missing in Lincoln County

Police are searching after a Lincoln County teenager failed to come home over the weekend.

15-year-old Shane Michael Szathmary had been spending time with some friends over the weekend when he failed to come home. He was reported missing on Monday after his family realized that he was not returning from the visit. His family said that they had spoken with him at about 8:00 p.m. the night before.

Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say that he is likely in the Kings Mountain and Bessemer City area.

Police are asking for help in finding the teen. They describe him as being a white male who is 5’6” and 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Family provided a picture of him to aid in the search. Lincoln County Police ask anyone with information to call 704-732-9050.