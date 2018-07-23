16-Year-Old The Fifth Arrested in November Murder

A 16-year-old girl joins four other people behind bars in connection to a November murder.

According to police, the teen was arrested on Monday several months after the murder took place north of uptown Charlotte. Police say that the body of 22-year-old Abraham Malik Wallace was discovered that Sunday night on Waddell Street with gunshot wounds.

Just four days after the incident, police were able to arrest four individuals in connection to the incident. 20-year-old Emmanuel Kalani Tucker was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. 21-year-old Dequan Marquis Timmons was charged with murder as well as armed robbery for a separate event in South Carolina, 19-year-old Justen O’Neil Howard and 20-year-old Tyshoine McAfee were also charged with murder.

After several months of investigations, police arrested 16-year-old Presschara Sharrell McVay. On Monday she was charged with murder as well as conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.