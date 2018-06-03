18 of 26 Suspects Arrested in Lancaster Drug Bust

Police in Lancaster have arrested 18 of 26 suspects in a recent drug bust in Lancaster County.

Lancaster police say they are still searching for 8 suspects. The crimes occurred between the months of February and May. According to reports, a multitude of drugs were sold including heroin, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, acetaminophen/oxycodone hydrochloride, and Gabapentin.

The incidents occurred all over Lancaster, with a focus on the east and west sides. Several other sales were reported in the Kershaw area. Most sales took place at parks such as Springdale Park, Stafford Belk Park, South Plantation Road, East Brooklyn Avenue, Preston Blackmon Park.

Police have warrants for the arrest of 8 more people who were identified as Kedrick Lashawn Seegars Justin Lee, Aaron Mastafis Harris, Corey Demario Carruthers, Trenton Bradley Catoe, Hykeim Malik Williams, J. C. Hall, and Christina Lee Robertson.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force as well as Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators have all been working on the case, and made the first arrests on Thursday.