18-Year-Old Shot in Face Outside York Party

Police said a student at York Comprehensive High School was shot in their face on Saturday night.

The incident occurred outside a birthday party on Mighty Joe Trail in the Green acres subdivision around 11 p.m., according to police. The 18-year-old male victim was driving a vehicle when the suspect shot through the windshield. The vehicle then hit a telephone pole, according to York police.

The victim then got out of the car while it was still moving and attempted to run to the house where the birthday party was happening.

Instead, he collapsed and was found lying on the ground in the driveway, according to York Police Chief Andy Robinson.

Police found shell casings on another street close by. The vehicle was also impounded for forensic officers to process, according to Robinson.