19-Year-Old Charlotte Man Arrested for Rape of Teen

A Charlotte man was arrested this week for sexual crimes towards a teenage girl that he had met online.

The incident began on Wednesday after the suspect, 19-year-old Victor Enrique Nunez, arrived at the home of the teenage girl. He had taken an Uber to the location on Indian Trail in Union County at around midnight on Wednesday.

The next morning, the girl’s father discovered that the teen was not in her bedroom as she ought to have been, and proceeded to search for her, finding her outside the home with an unfamiliar man. Nunez and the teen’s father began to fight. Police arrived to investigate the fight and arrested Nunez.

Nunez was jailed with a $20,000 bond and was charged with felony first-degree statutory rape and felony crimes against nature.