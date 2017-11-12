2 Adults Charged for Starting Fight with Student at Rock Hill School

Two adults were arrested Thursday at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill for coming to the school with the express purpose of fighting with students, Rock Hill police say.

Angel Robertson, 36, and Brandon Nelson, 21, were arrested and charged with disturbing schools. According to the police report, Robertson was also charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Trequon Sanders, 18, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, the report further states.

According to police, Robertson came to the school on Thursday just after noon, approached a 16 year old student, and began to fight with the student.

No serious injuries were sustained