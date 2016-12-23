2 Arrested for Stealing Over $2K in Cigarettes

A man was arrested for the third time within three months and it all started with him looking for a lot of cigarettes.

Jeremy Dean Pruett, 37, of West Ormand Avenue in Bessemer City, and Steven Dale Clark, Jr., 21, of Capps Drive in Bessemer City, allegedly attempted to break into the Omni Mart on Linwood Road on Tuesday just after midnight. They caused damage to the store’s door but weren’t able to get in, according to arrest reports.

After that, both men used a crowbar to break into the Walgreens pharmacy at 2500 Franklin Blvd and took Marlboro, Pall Mall, Newport, and Virginia Slims cigarettes totaling $2,711. They were stopped by police soon after.

Clark was charged with larceny after breaking and entering and two counts each of breaking and entering. He’s held on a $50,000 bond.

Pruett has been charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of breaking and entering, and one count of conspiracy. He’s held on a $100,000 bond and had been out of Gaston County Jail for only a week before this arrest.