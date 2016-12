A sheriff’s deputy discovered two people dead in an apparent murder-suicide after the deputy arrived to serve an eviction notice at a Denver home on the 3000 block of Madison Lane.

The two women were roommates and each in their 50s. One was found in the bedroom and the other in the living room. It wasn’t clear how long they had been dead before they were found.

Around five hours later, the bodies were taken to Carolinas HealthCare System-Lincoln.