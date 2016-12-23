2 Injured in Separate Rock Hill Shootings

In two unrelated shootings in Rock Hill on Monday, two different men were hurt, one critically, Rock Hill police reports show.

The first shooting occurred on Monday around 10:29 a.m. on South Spruce Street in Rock Hill, according to police. The victim, 25, was recovering from his injuries.

The victim told responding police that another man wearing blue overalls shot him from behind as he was walking down the street, the report shows. The man then fled in an older model gold Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

The second shooting occurred also on Monday about 8:45 p.m. on Poag Street, according to police. The 20-year-old victim was found in a blue Mercury lying over a seat, reports show. He was in critical condition from the gunshot wound.

Suspects said they heard a gunshot before seeing several suspects flee to Cornelius Drive on foot then drive away in an older model gold Honda Accord.

The victim was taken for treatment by Emergency Medical Services.