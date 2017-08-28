2003 Cold Case Reopened in Iredell County

Police have reopened a 2003 cold case after new leads led to further investigations in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The case is that of a 2003 missing person who disappeared on October 17, 2003. The woman, Bernadette Mildred Rodko, was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on I-77 at mile marker 43.

Initial investigations ran cold, although the incident has been investigated as a homicide. Only recently have new leads led to information that has accelerated the nearly 15-year-old case. According to authorities, members of the Moorseville Police Department as well as the North Carolina State Bureau are sending out teams of investigators. Police plan to use cadaver dogs from the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation and Western Carolina University on Monday to search several areas that they believe are connected to the suspected crime. These areas include properties on Ketchie Drive and E. Wilson Avenue in Mooresville.

Police emphasize that tips from citizens who notice something strange or out of place are oftentimes the tipping point in cases that would otherwise go unsolved. They ask anyone with information on the disappearance of Rodko, who would have been 58 this year, to contact the Moorseville Police Department at 704-664-3311.