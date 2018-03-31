2016 Homicide Case is Closed After Suspects Confirmed Dead

A homicide case dating back to 2016 is closed after the two suspects were confirmed dead.

The homicide occurred on June 11, 2016. According to police, a fight broke out in an apartment on Collegiate Avenue. The fight escalated into a shooting which proved fatal. 20-year-old Adrian Potts was found inside the apartment with gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, three other people were injured in the gunfire, but survived their injuries.

In the time since the homicide, police have been able to identify the suspects responsible for the death of Potts. On Friday, police released their identities as being 23-year-old Ferguson Laurent and 22-year-old Anthony Eugene Gill.

The case was closed, however, due to the fact that both of the suspects were killed since the incident. According to reports, Laurent was shot to death in Salisbury in November of 2016 by a Salisbury police officer. The officer shot Laurent while conducting a search of a home for weapons, stolen property, and narcotics.

Gill was killed during a double homicide in Salisbury in July of 2017.

Police say that Gill and Laurent were the only two suspects they were seeking in the case.

Potts was the brother of DeAndre’ Bembry who was the NBA first-round pick in 2016 for the Atlanta Hawks.