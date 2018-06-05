21-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit and Run

Police are searching for the suspect after a 21-year-old man was killed in a hit and run in Charlotte.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the 8500 block of Idlewild Road. According to reports, the victim, identified as Harvey Lee Pettis, was walking along the busy road at the time, and was struck by a vehicle.

The suspect, who was driving a white pick-up truck, fled the scene immediately afterwards.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are now searching for the suspect who fled southeast on Idlewild Road. He was heading towards Margaret Wallace Road. Witnesses to the incident said that the truck had a loud exhaust. Police added that the front of the vehicle is likely damaged from the impact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.