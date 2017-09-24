4 Teens Face Charges for Burglarizing Charlotte Home

Police say four teenagers are facing criminal charges for burglarizing a home while a grandmother and her adult son happened to be at home. The break in occurred Thursday morning.

Derickus Murrell and Savon Poe, along with two juveniles, broke into a house on Chastain Walk Drive around 9:30am, officers said. Nothing was stolen, however, for the teens were put to flight by the home’s occupants.

Not to be deterred, the young burglars broke into a different home on Mountain Point Lane just a mile away from the first house.

According to investigators, a neighbor spotted the group, photographed their car, and called 911.

The teenagers were quickly arrested and two stolen handguns were recovered from them.

Witnesses to the incident were shaken, saying that break-ins were uncommon in this area.

The two juveniles were charged and subsequently released to their families, while Poe and Murrell have already bonded out of jail.