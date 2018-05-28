5-Year-Old Hospitalized After Pit Bull Attack in Iredell County

A 5-year-old girl has been hospitalized after a pit bull attack in Iredell County.

The incident occurred in Mooresville on Sunday afternoon at around 2:15 p.m. near a home on Burke Circle. According to reports, a family pit bull with no prior aggression attacked the child. Police arrived at the scene in the 100 block of Burke Circle to find the pit bull still acting aggressively. Police officers and Mooresville Fire had to subdue the animal after arriving.

The child was hospitalized at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, but is recovering and was released from the hospital on Sunday evening.

The dog was taken into custody by animal control.

Reports indicate that this is not the first attack by pit bulls this month. Near the beginning of May, a woman and her cat were attacked by two pit bulls in Gaston County. 1,300 dog bites were reported in Mecklenburg County in 2017.

Police say to always be careful of strange dogs especially during the summer months as you make plans out of doors.