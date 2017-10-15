6 Injured in Car Wreck Involving Stolen Car

An investigation is underway in the wake of a multiple-car crash involving a stolen vehicle.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department explained that a license plate reader had hit on a stolen car connected to a robbery that occurred Saturday morning.

The stolen car crashed into another vehicle around the intersection of The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road at about 12:40 p.m.

According to the medic, six patients were treated for minor injuries at the Carolinas Medical Center. Several suspects are in custody.