62-Year-Old Hospitalized After Robbery

A 62-year-old man has been hospitalized after a robbery in Charlotte.

The incident took place while the victim was at the Providence Square Shopping Center on Monday. According to reports, he was heading back to his car when he saw a suspect breaking into it.

In an attempt to scare the intruder away, the victim confronted the suspect. The suspect then assaulted the man and suffered several injuries including a broken nose and a fractured eye socket. He was taken to ICU where he remains. Reports indicate that he does not remember the attack.

The suspects then stole items from the car including car keys, credit cards, and ID’s.

The horror was not over for this family, however. The very next day, the thieves came to the victim’s home and stole their vehicle. They also used the credit card to purchase items at a Family Dollar in Belmont.

Police presence has increased in the area around the family’s home and they are hoping for a full recovery for the victim who is still in critical condition. No arrests have been made.