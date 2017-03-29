7-Eleven Robbed at Gunpoint in South Charlotte

Police are investigating after a 7-Eleven was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the 7-Eleven which is located at 838 Tyvola Road in South Charlotte. A male suspect entered the 7-Eleven and brandished a gun while demanding property. The man obtained the property and then fled the store.

Police say the robbery occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. CMPD arrived at the convenience store shortly afterwards to conduct investigations.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, but police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.