70 People Charged in Traffic Safety Checkpoint

CMPD charged 70 people in one night after setting up a traffic safety checkpoint.

Police set up the checkpoint at a location in the 9800 block of North Tyron Street. The initiative took place overnight on Thursday night and Friday morning from the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. During this four-hour period, 70 citations were issued for various violations.

According to reports, 21 officers worked at the checkpoint overnight. Officers set up a bus that was equipped with alcohol breath testing.

At the end of the four-hour checkpoint, police reported the following numbers:

DWI – 6

Suspended License – 12

Driving Without License – 19

Tag or Inspection Violation – 16

Child Safety Seat Violation- 1

Open Container – 3

Other Traffic Violations – 9

Drug Charges – 1

Arrest Warrant – 1

Gun Seizures/Charges – 1

Other Criminal Charges – 1

The checkpoint was initiated in an effort to improve vehicle safety in the area as part of a month long crackdown on distracted driving, and driving under the influence.