70 People Charged in Traffic Safety Checkpoint

April 14, 2017

CMPD charged 70 people in one night after setting up a traffic safety checkpoint.

Police set up the checkpoint at a location in the 9800 block of North Tyron Street. The initiative took place overnight on Thursday night and Friday morning from the hours of 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. During this four-hour period, 70 citations were issued for various violations.

According to reports, 21 officers worked at the checkpoint overnight. Officers set up a bus that was equipped with alcohol breath testing.

At the end of the four-hour checkpoint, police reported the following numbers:

  • DWI – 6
  • Suspended License – 12
  • Driving Without License – 19
  • Tag or Inspection Violation – 16
  • Child Safety Seat Violation- 1
  • Open Container – 3
  • Other Traffic Violations – 9
  • Drug Charges – 1
  • Arrest Warrant – 1
  • Gun Seizures/Charges – 1
  • Other Criminal Charges – 1

The checkpoint was initiated in an effort to improve vehicle safety in the area as part of a month long crackdown on distracted driving, and driving under the influence.

