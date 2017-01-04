72 Year Old Man Imprisoned for Sexually Assaulting a Child

John Wayne Hunsucker, a 72 year old man in Lincoln County, was convicted and imprisoned this week for engaging in illegal sexual behavior towards a child and will now spend the greater part of his life in prison.

The girl, who was a family member of Hunsucker, was in first grade when Hunsucker began touching her inappropriately. There were at least ten occurrences of this illegal behavior over the past four or five years, and one occurrence of an inappropriate sexual act.

Last year the girl confronted the man while her mother and father, who is a police officer, were in the room. The man was arrested in June.

Police Captain of Lincoln County Police, Tim Johnson, said in June that cases such as these are difficult for everyone to see and hear about, but it is important for victims and families to see justice carried out so that they can heal. They also conducted investigations in the hopes that if there were any other victims, they would come forward.

The court proceedings have understandably been emotionally charged. The girl’s father became emotional during the accusations in court. Hunsucker’s attorney apologized to the victim in front of the court for her client, saying that he was sorry.

Hunsucker has been charged with one count of attempted statutory rape and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child. He pleaded guilty to all charges and as a result will spend at least 10.5 years in jail. The sentence could extend up to 17.5 years.