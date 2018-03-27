85-Year-Old Man Arrested in Iredell County for Assaulting Child

Police have arrested an 85-year-old man in Iredell County after he allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old child.se

Officers with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported that the man is from Mexico, but has been in the Iredell County area since March 12, 2018. He was accused of the crime on March 20. Investigations began after police received a tip regarding the suspect, who was identified as Daniel Lopez Ruiz.

The incident took place on March 15, 2018. Police interviewed the victim who told police that Ruiz had sexually assaulted her on this occassion.

Following the interview with the victim, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Ruiz, and he was taken into custody with a $250,000 bond. He was charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child.