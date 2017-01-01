A New Year in Charlotte Brings Peaceful Celebration and New Life

Police say that festivities were conducted in Uptown Charlotte without major incidents. Although there were large crowds of people gathered to celebrate the ending of an old year and the beginning of a new one, police were pleased that they didn’t have to make any arrests at the event. In addition, many police were patrolling with the intent of preventing accidents due to drinking and driving. Many of the people celebrating said that they were enjoying the festivities without drinking at all.

Widely hailed as a wonderfully fun celebration, over 10,000 people gathered to watch the lighting of the crown and view fireworks. Celebrators were able to wear their own crowns and dance to live music as they waited for midnight. It was an overall peaceful and celebratory time.

In addition, Charlotte’s first baby of the year was born. Charlee Marie Kraft, daughter of Lisa and Jason Kraft, was born at Carolinas Medical center at 12:23 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Doctors were overjoyed that both the mom and baby were healthy after delivery, and were excited to be a part of such a joyful celebration. The parents are overjoyed, and see their new daughter as the best gift that the new year could have brought their family.

The New Year in the Queen City has begun well and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, event organizers, and attendees alike are to be congratulated for a successful, fun, and safe evening.