Accessory in Lancaster Double Homicide Gives Himself Up

Courtney McCain turned himself in to Lancaster police around 4 a.m. on Friday. He is charged as an accessory to the double homicide which occurred in the Palmetto Place Apartment complex Thursday night.

Police report McCain drove a Subaru into the parking lot Thursday night, and an unidentified passenger or passengers then shot and Killed Rakeem Patterson, 21, and Markevis Foster, 22. Another unidentified victim was shot in the leg, but received no life-threatening wounds.

McCain is being questioned by police as they seek to discover and apprehend whoever fired the shots. Reports from family members of the victims indicate that neither Patterson nor Foster had gang connections, but they were familiar with Courtney McCain. They are unaware of any conflict that could have led to a shooting.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting said the car pulled into the complex, backed into a car, then a passenger fired shots toward where Patterson and Foster were playing cards in front of an apartment building. Police Chief Scott Grant says that Foster was the victim of another shooting 4 months ago, but that the incident appears unrelated.