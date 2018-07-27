Accident and Closure on I-77 Related to Shooting

Police say that an accident and road closures on I-77 were related to a shooting.

The incident took place on Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. Police responded to around the 18 mile marker of northbound I-77 near West W.T. Harris Boulevard after a wreck and possible shooting.

The roads near the area were temporarily closed while police investigated the scene. Initial investigations have revealed that the shooting and subsequent gunshot injuries were the result of a self-inflicted shooting.

Police say that the individual was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries, but have not made any more updates regarding the person’s condition.