Accused Killer Solicited Police Informant to Commit Murder

An accused killer from Gaston County has been charged for soliciting a police informant in order to commit a murder.

The suspect, 20-year-old Kevin Dvon Shammah Goodwin, had been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that took place in July of 2017. The homicide was that of 20-year-old Richard “R.J.” Abernathy.

Abernathy, who was a former football player at Cherryville High School, was gunned down by Goodwin and three others. Three others had already been arrested in connection to the shooting before Goodwin turned himself in to police. He was placed into Gaston County Jail with a $200,000.

In August of 2018, Goodwin posted his bail and was released. It was after this release that he solicited a confidential informant from the Gastonia Police Department in order to kill a woman. The relationship between the suspect and the woman is at this time unknown.

Goodwin was arrested again, charged with one count of felony solicitation to commit murder, and was booked into Gaston County Jail once more with a $200,000 bond. He was also charged with one count of misdemeanor failure to comply with pre-trial service in connection to his earlier 2017 arrest.