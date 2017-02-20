Alcohol a Factor in Deadly Crash

An accident between two vehicles ended in one fatality on Monday morning. Police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The accident took place in northwest Charlotte at the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road and Toddville Road just after 1:00 a.m. The two vehicles involved in the crash were a Nissan Altima, and a GMC Yukon. The driver of the Nissan, Barton Edward Nixon, 37, had been driving on northbound Toddville Road. As he approached the intersection, he did not stop, and as a result collided with the GMC Yukon which was driving perpendicular to the Nissan on Rozzelles Ferry Road.

Niether of the cars were speeding, but alcohol does seem to be involved in the incident.

After medical personnel arrived at the scene, they pronounced Nixon dead. Information on the condition of the individual/s in the other car is unknown.