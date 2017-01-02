Armed Robbery at Rite Aid in Charlotte

An armed robbery took place on Saturday at the Rite Aid on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road in Charlotte, North Carolina. The suspect who perpetrated the crime was a male wearing a black coat, red shorts, a black and white hat, and black and white shoes.

The suspect entered the Rite Aid at approximately 12:50 on Saturday, January 1st. According to police and witnesses, the suspect came up to one of the Rite Aid employees in order to threaten them and tell them that he was armed. He then proceeded to ask for the store money. The suspect was given the money, which he took and then exited the store, running from the scene by foot. He was unable to be stopped.

Police have not been able to identify who the suspect is. Surveillance pictures show the man entering the Rite Aid, and then leaving again with the money, but nether the police nor employees knew who the man was. Pictures of the suspect have been released in an effort to identify the man. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are requesting that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other information regarding the armed robbery would call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.