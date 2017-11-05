Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting an investigation in the wake of an armed robbery in north Charlotte Friday evening.

According to CMPD, there was a 911 call of a reported robbery in the 2400 block of Arden Street just after 7 p.m. Officers responded to the call, and upon arrival, were told by four men that an armed man entered the home while they were working and robbed them.

The victims said that the suspect fired a shot into the ceiling and fled from the home. CMPD K9 units were let loose on the scene, but the suspect still has not been tracked down.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.