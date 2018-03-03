Arrest Made After Hit and Run and Shooting

An arrest has been made following a hit and run that turned into a shooting.

The incident began near the UNC Charlotte campus on Friday night. According to reports, a suspect struck a victim with a vehicle on North Tyron Street. He then fled the scene.

The victim took off in pursuit of the suspect. The suspect then got out of his car and started firing shots at the victim who was close behind. The victim then got out a firearm and shot back at the suspect. No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, the suspect was identified as Jaylen Coad. He was found and arrested.

Coad was charged with hit-and-run, leaving the scene of a crash, property damage, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharge of a firearm on educational property, possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to reduce speed.

Investigations are now taking place in connection to the incident. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.