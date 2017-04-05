Arrest Made in East Charlotte Murder Case

An arrest was made on Wednesday in connection with a murder that occurred on April 1st in east Charlotte.

The shooting incident happened in the 4100 block of Colebrook Road at around 2:30 p.m. on April 1st. Police found 25-year-old Jarel D’Shaun Grace suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home in the area. Grace was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead.

Police were able to connect 23-year-old James Russell Andrews with the murder of the man. Andrews was at a residence in the 2100 block of Camp Greene Street on Wednesday. Members of the CMPD Violent Criminal Apprehension team were able to take the suspect into custody.

Andrews was taken to Mecklenburg County Jail and will face charges of murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a felon.