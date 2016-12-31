Arrest of Suspect in Charlotte Murder Case

An arrest has been made of suspect Humberto Alvarez Mendoza. The man is a key suspect in the murder of Charlotte woman Nia Hantzopoulos. He was arrested Friday after police had been searching for him for several days.

The search for Mendoza began on Monday after police went to Mendoza’s place of residence to make inquiries. They spoke with a man who claimed to be Mendoza’s roommate. The roommate stated that on December 16th, the day before Hantzopoulos was reported missing by her husband, Mendoza had asked him to assist in moving a large object wrapped in a white sheet from the residence to the trunk of a car. According to the roommate, Mendoza said it was a deer. His roommate was able to grab the license plate number off of the car, as he knew that Mendoza walked to work and didn’t have a car.

Mendoza’s roommate was skeptical of his story as he has been deer hunting and thought the object seemed to weigh more than a deer. In addition, he found blood on the floor of his roommate’s bedroom which Mendoza later cleaned.

It is unclear whether the roommate will be charged with aiding in the crime.

Police were able to retrieve possible evidence from the apartment during a search that they conducted on Monday. They brought back several items including carpeting, bedsheets, a pillow, duct tape, bleach, and clothing.

Mendoza was found and arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.