Arrests Made in East Charlotte Robbery

Police have made two arrests in connection with robberies that happened in east Charlotte on Thursday.

The first incident occurred just after 2:00 p.m. According to reports, the suspect approached the victim, held a gun to them and stole money before fleeing the scene. The victim, who had been near the 3700 block of Frontenac Avenue at the time of the incident, reported the robbery to police who arrived on the scene shortly afterward.

Less than a half an hour after the first robbery another call came from witnesses who reported a couple of suspects breaking and entering in a home in the 3700 block of Audrey Street. After receiving a description of these suspects and their vehicle, the information perfectly matched that of the earlier robbery.

Police initiated a search for the suspect vehicle, and after some time found one matching the description. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the suspects inside fled from police instead.

The resulting chase ended later when the suspects decided to stop the vehicle and run on foot. Police apprehended the three people inside the car, and arrested two of them for the robberies.

The two suspects charged were 33-year-old Andre Ballard who was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering, resisting a public officer, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, and 36-year-old Tasha Locklear who was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a public officer, and driving on a suspended license.