Assault Outside Harris Teeter Store

Employees of a Harris Teeter in Union County were shocked when two of their co-workers were attacked by a pair of customers.

The attack happened just after 10:00 in the evening on Tuesday night. Workers said that two young people, a man and a woman, came up to the employee and asked a question. The pair was believed to have been trying to use the self-checkout station but approached the worker before they had finished the transaction. It soon became aware that an argument had begun and the male customer began to get upset and look as though he wanted to fight the worker.

The man and woman then walked out of the store but were followed by the employee. In the parking lot things began to get violent. The male suspect attacked the worker, and when another employee of Harris Teller attempted to come in between the two parties, the suspect attacked him as well causing a tooth to become knocked out.

The whole thing was over in a matter of minutes. The two suspects then got into their car and quickly drove away.

Police and employees alike are confused as the attack appeared to be unwarranted and random and not as the result of attempted theft. Police are now looking for the suspects who are thought to be driving a 1990s Ford Ranger pickup. Police were able to view part of the incident on surveillance footage from inside the store. However, there was no camera outside the store to capture the attack.

