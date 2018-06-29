Assault Suspect Attacks Responding Officer

The suspect of an assault on Friday morning attacked and injured a CMPD officer who was responding to the call.

The officer was responding to an assault call in the 4400 block of Central Avenue early on Friday morning. According to reports, a man was assaulting a woman who was employed at a nearby business. The manager of the establishment called police when the unknown male began the assault.

The officer arrived on the scene and began looking for the suspect. The suspect was found near the intersection of Central Avenue and Rosehaven Drive. The officer was getting out of his vehicle to confront the man when the suspect began attacking the officer.

The officer was injured during the struggle, but was able to subdue the man with help from witnesses. The suspect was also injured during the struggle.

Both the officer and suspect were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s identity and any possible charges have not been released.