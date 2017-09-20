At Least One Injured in Gaston County Shooting

Investigations are taking place after a shooting that occurred in Gastonia on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of South York Road and East Hudson Boulevard. According to police, the victim was shot at this location just after 4:00, and then was transported by ambulance from the 3900 block of Old York Road to CaroMont Regional Medical Center to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Police did not release the identity or condition of the victim. They have not said whether any arrests have been made or if any suspects have been identified.

The case is under further investigation at this time.