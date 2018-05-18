At Least Six Violent Home Invasions Linked to Same Three Men

Police have linked the same three suspects to a string of violent home invasions and robberies that have occurred across Union and Mecklenburg Counties.

According to reports, the invasions began on Wednesday, May 9. Several home invasions were reported in Union County between the hours of 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 the next morning.

In addition, the three were responsible for invading a home and kidnapping a 70-year-old woman. Two took the woman to a bank where they forced her to withdraw $1,000. The third stayed at the home and tortured the victim’s son. Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from the event as they drove through the ATM at the Bank of America.

Reports of similar cases have come in at different times and locations. The suspects sneak up on unsuspecting victims while they are in their yards and garages, and then force them to hand over money, drugs, and valuables. Police say the incidents are escalating and become more brazen and violent.

Members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office are investigating to determine the motive for these attacks. They do not know yet whether the attacks are random or whether specific victims are being targeted.

Police ask anyone with information to come forward. A reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of these men. Anyone with tips can contact Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.