Attempted Robbery in East Charlotte—Shots Fired

Shots were fired on Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery in east Charlotte.

The attempted robbery took place at a 7-Eleven in the 2800 block of Eastway Drive. According to reports, the suspect entered the 7-Eleven just after 12:30 a.m. During the attempt, the suspect fired shots inside the store. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the scene shortly afterward. When they arrived at the scene they were able to confirm that no injuries had occurred as a result of the shooting.

Police are now investigating the incident. It is unknown whether any arrests have been made, or whether police have identified any suspects.