Baby Pronounced Dead After Being Found in Water

A one-year-old baby in the east Charlotte area was pronounced dead after falling into water in a creek behind his home.

The incident occurred on Wednesday just after 5:00 p.m. Police arrived at the scene in the 1900 block of Terrybrook Drive to find a child in medical distress after he had fallen into a small creek while playing. According to reports, the child had been playing with other children when he became separated from the children as well as the friend who was watching the children at the time. During the separation he fell into the water where he was later found.

When police arrived, CPR was being performed on the child. The baby was then taken on an ambulance to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they do not know whether they will be pressing charges relating to the tragic incident.

Family, friends, and neighbors are devastated by the accident and say that a vigil will be held in the little boy’s honor later this week.